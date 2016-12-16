Daily Mail allows editor to continue covering Trump while reportedly interviewing for White House job

Twitter David Martosko and Donald Trump.

The Daily Mail has allowed a top editor to continue covering President-elect Donald Trump this week, despite a report indicating he is being considered for a communications job inside the Trump administration.

Politico reported on Tuesday that David Martosko, the Daily Mail’s US political editor, was interviewed for a White House position. His name has been mentioned for weeks as a possible press secretary.

Martosko, who has been spotted at Trump Tower this week, has continued to cover Trump as a journalist.

On Wednesday, for instance, he authored two stories related to Trump for the publication. A third story he wrote centered on Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

It’s an interesting turn for someone who scrutinised other members of the press for allegedly being too close to the Clinton campaign.

Throughout 2016, Martosko earned a reputation as a Trump sympathizer for his favourable coverage of the real-estate mogul, accompanied with his frequent scolding of fellow journalists who reported more critically on the Republican candidate.

At one point, Jenna Johnson, a politics reporter for the Washington Post, went as far as to characterise Martosko as Trump’s “de facto comms director.”

A spokesperson for the Daily Mail did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the conflict of interest in having a reporter cover Trump while simultaneously interviewing for a job inside his White House. Martosko declined to comment.

Martosko’s entry into journalism is relatively new for him. He spent most of his career in public relations before joining The Daily Caller, a conservative news website, in 2011. Martosko served as the website’s executive editor for two years until he made the leap to the Daily Mail in early 2013.

NOW WATCH: Fashion designer Nicole Miller reveals what Donald Trump is really like



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.