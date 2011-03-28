San Francisco writer Jimmy Chen over at HTMLGIANT cleverly composited the beloved filmmaker/artist/furniture designer/transcendental meditation expert David Lynch next to the likes of Cy Twombly, Vincent Van Gogh, John Singer Sargent, Roy Lichtenstein, Claude Monet and Katsushika Hokusai.



Photo: Wonderhowto

The art of the hairstyle x the art of painting…and somehow the other end of the equation is Lynch. Why am I not surprised? Because Lynch is the man (plus he does have pretty awesome hair). World renown, you either love him or you hate him, but you gotta give him this: he’s one with the universe. Lynch loves meditation, and he is doing his darnedest to share his path to inner calm with the whole wide world. Here’s a lesson for the day, from the lips of Lynch himself. It’ll take you an hour and a half to get through it, so…

Meditate like filmmaker David Lynch …if you don’t have the time, check out this beautiful set of drawings instead. Artist Yumi Sakugawa illustrates Lynch’s philosophy in brief:

Via David Lynch’s Hair as the World’s Greatest Masterpieces (+ How to Meditate) on WonderHowTo.

