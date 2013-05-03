Chelsea Player Scores An Unreal Bending Goal From 30 Yards Out

David Luiz scored one of the goals of the year in the Europa League this afternoon, smashing home a bending shot from 30 yards out.



Look at this thing.

It appears to be going well to the right of the net before it whips violently back into the goal. The goalie doesn’t even bother.

Timothy Burke of Deadspin tweeted out the amazing GIF:

Timothy Burke

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.