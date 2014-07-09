Brazil Player Makes A Crushing, Heartfelt Apology To His Country After 7-1 Loss

Moments after the worst lost in his country’s history, Brazil captain David Luiz did a TV interview on the field.

Luiz, who was filling in for suspended captain Thiago Silva, has been one of the stars of the World Cup.

After the 7-1 loss, he was distraught. He apologized to his country and said he just wanted to put smiles on people’s faces (via O Globo):

“I just wanted to give joy to the people who suffer so much. Unfortunately we could not, sorry everyone, all Brazilians. I just wanted to see people smiling. Everyone knows how important it was for me. I wanted to see everyone happy. [Germany] were better prepared. It is a day of great sadness and a lot of learning too.”

This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Brazil to win a World Cup at home, and they just couldn’t do it.

Brazil’s coach Luiz Felipe Scolari was just as crushed:

Scolari: "If I were to think of my life … I think it was the worst day of my life." — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) July 8, 2014

