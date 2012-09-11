Will David Letterman Surpass Johnny Carson's 30-Year Late Night Run?

Photo: CBS

Looks like David Letterman may be sticking around late night after all.

The “Late Show” host has been in talks with CBS to extend his contract for a while, but it looks like a final deal should be solidified in the near future.

The New York Times reports:According to executives who have been involved in discussions with Mr. Letterman‘s production company, Worldwide Pants, a deal to remain on the air until 2014 is imminent.



Last year, buzz swarmed about the long-time host bidding adieu to his show in the next few years.

If Letterman‘s deal does go through 2014, he will surpass the 30-year run of idol Johnny Carson as the longest running late-night host in history.

Drew Barrymore is so happy with news, she may just do this again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.