David Letterman To Joaquin Phoenix: I Want $1 Million For That Fake Interview You Did With Me

Remember that bizarre interview Joaquin Phoenix gave David Letterman over a year ago? Well, the method actor came back on the “Late Show” last night, and revealed that it was all an act.



Phoenix says he went on the show “looking for a beatdown” that he could put in his film – “I’m Still Here.” Letterman delivered the “beatdown,” and a good portion of the film revolves around it.

Letterman’s team realised they never licensed out the interview for Phoenix’s film; so Letterman straight up asks Phoenix for $1 million. Watch the interview below:



