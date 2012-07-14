David Letterman May Have Just Spoiled 'The Dark Knight Rises' For Everyone

Warning: Potential MAJOR spoiler ahead.



Last night, David Letterman hosted Anne Hathaway on his late night show to discuss her dual role as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in Christopher Nolan‘s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

During the interview, the late-night host chimed in saying “And, in the end, Batman is dead.”

Always one to joke around, no one was laughing. For a few seconds, the audience, and Hathaway, came to an immediate standstill until the actress recovered with a “Daaaaave,” sending the crowd into a fit of laughter.

He later tells the audience to relax and that Batman’s not dead; however, the bit has many wondering whether Letterman may have been spot on with his claim.

Watch the interview below and decide for yourselves:

