8 photos of David Letterman loving retirement

A lot changes when you leave your job for good: the freedom to choose what to do with most of your hours, your mental focus.

And then there are the visual changes. David Letterman has proven a man’s look can change a lot in retirement, as he’s stepped out since leaving CBS’s “Late Show” with a huge, bushy beard and, more recently, what appears to be a shaved head.

Letterman also looks distinctly happy. Following his 33-year career in late-night hosting, he’s been exercising by the beach in the Caribbean and visiting his hometown. This is a man who looks like he has no care in the world.

See how David Letterman has been living it up in retirement below:

David Letterman's last day as host of the 'Late Show' was May 20, 2015. Celebrities including Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin showed up for the occasion, and Letterman wished his replacement Stephen Colbert well on the gig. CBS Days later, Letterman attended the Indy 500 in his hometown of Indianapolis. You can see the stubble of a man who has defiantly quit shaving. Getty Letterman joined his old musical sidekick from the 'Late Show' Paul Shaffer for the annual Little Kids Rock Benefit in October. The beard was already getting pretty bushy. Getty He looks like he's loving the retired life. Getty Letterman looked much different six months into retirement when he joined filmmaker Spike Jonze for a talk at his alma mater, Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Ron Hoskins/Getty Images David Letterman speaks at Emens Auditorium on the campus of Ball State University. In March, David Letterman was spotted on the beach in the Caribbean, wearing a volleyball t-shirt from Ball State. Letterman has been seen a few other places, including India, where he filmed a show for the National Geographic Channel that will air in the fall. He met with the prime minister, government officials, entrepreneurs, and others for the trip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.