David Letterman Isn't Taking This Jihadist Death Threat Lying Down

Last week there were reports of anonymous death threat against David Letterman that had been posted on a jihadist website.



The death threat was apparently the result of a joke Letterman had made in which he appeared to mock the death of terrorist operative Ilyas Kashmiri.

Last night Letterman returned to air and responded.

“We have great audiences year in and year out, but tonight especially…you people are more than an audience tonight [applause] you are more like a human shield.”

And.

“Backstage, I was talking to the guy from CBS. We were going through the CBS life insurance policy to see if I was covered for jihad.”

Vid below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

