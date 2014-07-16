David Letterman Made Fun Of Google's Military Robots Last Night

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Above is a clip from last night’s “Late Show With David Letterman” in which Letterman reads off the evening’s top ten list: Top Ten Frequently Asked Questions About The Robotic Mule.

The “robotic mule” in question AlphaDog, a robot by Google-owned Boston Dynamics. It’s designed to carry heavy loads and is currently being field-tested alongside U.S. Marines. While it’s not perfect yet, it will likely soon prove to be a totally valuable resource on the battlefield.

Here are the top 10 frequently asked questions about this “robotic mule” according to the writing staff at “The Late Show.”

10. “Will it take away jobs from actual mules?”

9. “Can I keep him, Pa?”

8. “Will it get along with my mechanical yak?”

7. “Does it have that authentic mule smell?”

6. “Should I buy or lease?”

5. “Will I need a new charger?”

4. “How soon before it tries to kill me?”

3. “Does it kick better than Brazil’s soccer team?”

2. “Can it do this?” [see the video]

1. “Robotic mule? You mean John Kerry?”

