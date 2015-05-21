Watch David Letterman ask fans to tune in to his first-ever 'Late Show' in 1993

Tonight is David Letterman’s last night hosting “The Late Show.”

After starting on NBC’s “Late Night,” Letterman’s first “Late Show” appearance on CBS was August 30, 1993.

Ahead of his debut, Letterman appeared on local St. Louis network KMOV asking fans to tune in to his first show.

Before Letterman’s last show this evening, check out the clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.