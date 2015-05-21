David Letterman's final 'Top 10' list was read by a bunch of his celebrity friends

On Wednesday, David Letterman hosted his last “Late Show.”

Tons of celebrities came out to celebrate the occasion and help Letterman with his final “Top 10” list.

Deadline released the final list below, with who said what:

Top 10 Things I’ve Always Wanted to Say to Dave

10. Alec Baldwin: “Of all the talk shows, yours is the most geographically convenient to my home.”

9. Barbara Walters: “Did you know you wear the same cologne as Muammar Gaddafi,?

8. Steve Martin: “Your extensive plastic surgery was necessary and a mistake.”

7. Jerry Seinfeld: “I have no idea what I’ll do when you go off the air. You know, I just thought of something: I’ll be fine.”

6. Jim Carrey: “Honestly, Dave, I’ve always found you to be a bit of an overactor.”

5. Chris Rock: “I’m just glad your show is being given to another white guy.”

4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “: Thanks for letting me take part in another hugely disappointing series finale.”

3. Peyton Manning: “Dave, you are to comedy what I am to comedy.”

2. Tina Fey: “Thanks for finally proving men can be funny.”

1. Bill Murray: “Dave, I’ll never have the money I owe you.”