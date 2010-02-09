David Letterman Lands Saints Quarterback Drew Brees For Late Show

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will sit down with David Letterman during tonight’s Late Show on CBS.



The Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player completed 32 passes and threw two touchdowns last night during the Saints’s 31-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I was all meant to be, it’s all destiny,” Brees told the press as confetti showered over him in the Miami stadium. “We just believed in ourselves. We knew that we had an entire city, maybe an entire country behind us.”

Brees is a big get for Dave, but an inevitable one since CBS landed the big game’s broadcast. The Late Show held the late night ratings throne during NBC’s “experiment,” but he could face some trouble once Jay heads back to his old slot.

The news was announced on the Late Show‘s official Twitter feed.

Watch part of Kate Couric’s CBS Evening News interview with Brees before the big game:



Watch CBS News Videos Online

