David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, And Sarah Silverman Toast And Roast In Honour Of Joan Rivers

The late night shows honored Joan Rivers last night after the 81-year-old comedian died Thursday.

In a heartfelt opening monologue, David Letterman called Joan “A real pioneer for other women looking for a career in comedy.”

He continued by applauding Joan’s work ethic and how she was always unapologetic:

“She worked about 300 dates a year, that’s a lot of work and a lot of travel, and she was as funny today as she was when she first got into show business. Talk about guts, she would come out here and sit in this chair and say some things that were unbelievable, just where you would have to swallow pretty hard but they were hilarious. And she stood behind her jokes, and to my knowledge, would say these things and never apologise because her stance was, ‘Hey, I’m a comedian, these are jokes, there are no victim-less jokes’ and she was harder on herself than anybody.”

“She was just a money making machine,” Letterman exclaimed, “She had a line of jewelry she sold on QVC. She sold 12 best-selling books! I haven’t even read 12 books.”

Jimmy Kimmel had Sarah Silverman on his show to pay tribute to Joan.

Silverman, who says the late comedian “was a hero to me and I loved her very much,” also said that her friend was taken too soon, despite her age.

“I think a lot of people, when they die at 81, you go, ‘Well, she was 81 she had an amazing life,’ but she wasn’t done! I mean, I tuned into ‘Fashion Police’ every Friday because it’s the most hardcore jokes on TV and you can’t believe she’s saying them,” said the 41-year-old comedian.

Silverman then roasted Kimmel in honour of Joan, saying, “I know if she were here she would want us to be funny and she would probably want me to say, ‘Nice tie. Who made it, Calvin Clown?’ and ‘I love your hair. You have to tell me where you bought it.'”

