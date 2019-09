David Letterman listed the top 10 reasons to buy the iPad 2 on the Late Show Tuesday night.



For one thing, a special microchip makes it obsolete 50% faster.

And at #1, it’s the economy, stupid. “In this economy, who doesn’t have $600 to throw around?,” he says.

Video below.



