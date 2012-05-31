WATCH: David Letterman Gives A Rare Interview About His Family Life, Jokes On His Wife

Keertana Sastry
david letterman

In a rare interview with Regis Philbin on “Piers Morgan Tonight,” talk-show staple David Letterman opened up about his professional and personal life. Letterman spoke about his last evening with mentor Johnny Carson before Carson’s death, his 20-plus year relationship with (now) wife Regina Lasko, his son Harry and of course, his favourite guests on “The Late Show.” 

But more interesting than Letterman’s on-screen persona are his off-screen family moments–like making fun of his wife with his son.

Check out the videos below. 

 

SEE ALSO: Anne Hathaway Sings Her Heart Out In The New “Les Miserables” Trailer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.