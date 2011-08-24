WATCH: David Letterman Counts Down "Top 10" Reactions To Tuesday's East Coast Earthquake

Photo: CBS

In case you haven’t heard, there was an earthquake in Virginia Tuesday afternoon that was felt along the East Coast.But it wasn’t actually that big of a deal (right, Shep?), which means it was joke-material for the late nights shows.



On Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” David Letterman dedicated his “Top 10” list to “Things Overheard During The East Coast Earthquake.”

While some jokes went over better than others, No. 10 perfectly summed up the experience:

“That was the scariest two seconds of my life!”

Watch below.



