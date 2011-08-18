Jihadists Want David Letterman Dead, According To Online Forum Death Threat

Megan Angelo
letterman

SITE Intelligence group, which monitors online terrorist activity, is reporting that an anonymous death threat has been made against “Late Show” host David Letterman.

The threat was apparently levied after a joke that appeared to mock the death of terrorist operative Ilyas Kashmiri.

It was made by a user who frequents the forum, according to the group, and called for someone to “to cut the tongue of this lowly Jew and shut it forever.”

 

