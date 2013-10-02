Facebook Continues Its Assault On TV Ad Dollars By Hiring Ad Sales Chief From Univision

Facebook David Lawenda

David Lawenda, the former ad sales chief of Univision, has joined Facebook as its new vp/global sales, U.S., the company tells Business Insider. He will report to vp/global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson.

Lawenda will head up all U.S. ad sales.

The move will be noted because it dovetails with a strategy that Everson has been pursuing of late: Trying to convince advertisers that Facebook has a bigger and more measurable audience than TV does. Lawenda will now be in a perfect position to describe to advertisers the advantage of Facebook over TV.

Everson recently made a speech in New York noting that Facebook’s “prime time” audience was about 100 million people — far greater than the TV networks’ numbers.

Lawenda left Univision last year; it was not clear why at the time. Prior to that he was svp/ad sales at MTV.

Here’s Everson’s statement on the move:

David is a fantastic and proven leader with a deep understanding of how to build brands and drive ROI for brands and agencies. He rebranded and launched networks while at Viacom and changed the way marketers thought about Univision as it moved from a multicultural/Spanish-language marketing tactic to a key marketing partner for some of the largest brands in the world. Throughout his career he’s not only managed and led, but he’s brought an entrepreneurial spirit and sense of evangelism to his teams and companies. He knows how to roll up his sleeves and inspire his team, and he’s worked closely with the best marketers and agencies across the US.

