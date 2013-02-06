Prominent Legal Blogger Dishes On Pretending To Be A Girl With A Not-So-Secret Crush On A Federal Judge

David Lat

David Lat is best known for his insightful, and somewhat snarky, legal insider blog Above The Law.But before he created ATL, he was an assistant U.S. Attorney with a blog called Underneath Their Robes, where he poked fun at, and often judged, the same federal judges he was arguing cases in front of.



Lat recently sat down with California Lawyer to talk about how he mitigated the risk he was running with Underneath Their Robes.

Plus, he dished on what it’s like to be romantically dissed by a federal judge.

From the interview:

I blogged as a young woman who called herself Article III Groupie. She was obsessed with fashion, shoes, and fabulous federal judges. I initially created this identity just to cover my tracks. But as time went on I kind of found myself getting more and more into the character. At one point I even asked Richard Posner [of the Seventh Circuit] out on a date.

Did he say yes?

No, he actually turned me down. But I think he regrets that.

When in character as Article III Groupie, Lat actually held a “Super Hotties of the Federal Judiciary” competition, a title he reveals Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski campaigned for and won.

Check out the nominees for the 2006 competition and, of course, the full list of winners.

When Chris Christie, his boss at the time, found out about Lat’s secret blogger life, he was actually pretty cool with it, Lat told California Lawyer.

“What he actually said to me was, ‘David, you’re doing great work here. And it’s my call what I do with you. So let’s just go back to the way things were,'” Lat said. “And that’s essentially what happened – minus the blogging, of course.”

