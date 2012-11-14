Top Legal Insider's Tweets Might Crush Your Law School Dreams

Abby Rogers

Prominent legal blogger David Lat is the definitive voice behind Above The Law and also founded Underneath Their Robes.

So when he tweets, we listen.

But unfortunately, he isn’t tweeting good news:

david lat tweet 1

Photo: @DavidLat/Twitter

Don’t worry, he backs up his claim:

david lat tweet 2

Photo: @DavidLat/Twitter

Just in case you aren’t convinced:

david lat tweet 3

Photo: @DavidLat/Twitter

Given the crushing debt students are taking on just to enter a less-than-desirable job market, we think Lat might have a point.

