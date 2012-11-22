The College Player Who Scored 138 Points Last Night Actually Had The Second-Best Performance Of The Game

Jack Taylor

Photo: Grinnell

Jack Taylor of Grinnell College scored 138 points in a 179-104 win over Faith Baptist Bible last night, but he was outplayed by FBB’s David Larson.Hear us out.



Taylor scored 138 points on 52-108 shooting (48%), and was 27-71 (38%) on threes. He took 79% of his team’s shots and has zero assists.

Larson scored 70 points on 33-44 shooting (75%), and took 54% of his team’s shots.

Taylor’s shooting percentages were slightly above average, but not spectacular or even great. He scored 138 points because he shot it 108 times. Basically, any college basketball player would score over 100 if he shot 108 times.

But very few college players could score 70 on just 44 shots if they tried. That’s deadly, unheard-of efficiency.

Plus, let’s be real, Taylor was gunning for points. He played twice as many minutes as anyone else on his team, and was jacking up threes while his team was up 70 points.

Larson had his incredible performance within the confines of a recognisable game of basketball, Taylor had his in a one-man shooting show that only has a superficial relationship with a basketball game.

Good for Taylor for scoring 138 points, but Larson wins. Click this box score to enlarge:

Photo: Grinnell Athletics

