A Great Explanation Of The London Riots By A MP From The Slums

This morning, NPR ran an interview with British Member of Parliament David Lammy. He represents Tottenham, the place where the riots originated, and has lived there his entire life.



His background isn’t unlike a lot of the neighbourhood’s residents. He’s black and grew up poor, raised by a single mother. Thanks to his experience, his insight is the best we’ve heard about why the riots started and how they’re different from the race riots that rocked London in the mid-1980s.

Its short, and for anyone who doesn’t know what Tottenham is, it’s completely illuminating.

Listen:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.