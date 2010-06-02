David Kotok: Widening LIBOR Is Signaling A Solvency Crisis, Not Just Concerned About Liquidity

Photo: Bloomberg

We’ve been following closely the ongoing widening of the TED Spread, which has been signaling that banks are spending more and more on short-term capital.But what does it all mean? Could it be something minor, that banks need more liquidity? David Kotok of Cumberland Advisors thinks it’s something deepr than that.



The Fed has responded to the perceived demand for dollar liquidity in Europe by reinstituting the swap lines with foreign central banks. This time the lines are unbounded. But is the problem really a lack of liquidity? We think not. The draw on the swap lines has been minuscule, amounting to about $9.2 billion in week one and dropping to $1.2 billion in week two. We fear that European policy makers may be about to make the same mistake US policy makers made in 2008, and that is to flood the market with liquidity in an attempt to force the rate down, without asking the obvious questions: Who is paying those higher rates and why?

European banks are facing those penalty rates because of market uncertainty about their financial condition and doubt about the ability of their respective sovereign governments to live up to their guarantee commitments. This is dramatically illustrated in the chart of sovereign and bank CDS spreads released over this weekend by the ECB in its June 2010 Financial Stability Report (see pg. 77). European banks suffered significantly in 2008, but did not write down as many of their questionable assets as did US banks. The ECB estimates that European banks face potential write downs of 228 billion euros this year and next.

For further evidence of his fears, Kotok goes on to note the tussle over whether or not Europe should impose stress tests on its banks, something that Geithner is pushing for, but which isn’t being warmly received.

Flooding the markets with liquidity isn’t the answer to a fundamental solvency and asset-quality problem and will only postpone dealing with the underlying issues. From an investor’s perspective, this means that interest rates are likely to remain below one per cent worldwide for an “extended period of time.” Uncertainty will rule the day until policy makers face the reality that markets need to know. It also means that there will be continued pressure in the short run on the euro, until the fiscal situation is finally resolved. On that point, the response of Germany is a plus, but the fallout and political backlash may create additional uncertainty.

