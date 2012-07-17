If You Think The LIBOR Scandal Doesn't Matter, This Quote From David Kotok May Change Your Mind

Wall Street has been called out for dirty deeds so many times that it doesn’t seem to phase anyone anymore.



But that’s just how it seems.

The latest scandal, involving Barclays Bank employees manipulating an exchange rate called the LIBOR, actually has some money managers on edge.

Take Cumberland Advisors’ Chief Investment Officer David Kotok, for instance. He told Bloomberg what the scandal meant for his company.

In short, it’s not good. From Bloomberg:

“As a company, we now avoid London,” said David Kotok, who manages about $2 billion as chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors Inc. in Sarasota, Florida. “It’s tarnished. Passing the buck to others, shirking responsibility and avoiding accountability characterises the people at work there.”

We wonder who else is thinking the same thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.