At A Conference In Dubai, David Kotok Gave This Presentation On The Precarious State Of Global Monetary Policy

Central banks around the world have pursued unusually aggressive monetary policies in their efforts to stimulate their local economies.



The word “unprecedented” gets thrown around a lot. But despite the cliche, it’s true.

“We do not know how long this game of monetary quantitative easing will continue in the world,” says David Kotok of Cumberland Advisors, “We do not know when it will stabilise.We do not know what will happen after that period, and we do not know how extraction will occur.

“What we do know is that world monetary affairs have never been in a situation like this before.”

At the Global Interdependence centre conference in Dubai on Tuesday, Kotok gave a presentation outlining what we’ve witnessed in the recent history of global central banking.

Thanks to David Kotok and Cumberland Advisors for giving us permission to feature his presentation.

