Morgan Stanley Just Filled The Huge Void In M&A Left By Star Banker Alastair Maxwell

Morgan Stanley just put two new energy bankers at the top of its energy M&A ranks.The management shift might be an attempt to help the bank bolster its oil and gas M&A unit.



Oil and gas has been the top sector in M&A in the past 12 months, according to Reuters data, and the firm lost a key banker in the area to Goldman Sachs recently, Alastair Maxwell.

Replacing him as head of Morgan Stanley’s energy investment banking team will be two co-heads: David Kotler, who Morgan nabbed from Lazard, and Michael O’Dwyer, who was just promoted.

Morgan Stanley also lost London-based Peter Bacchus recently. Reuters says he left for Jefferies along with several of his team.

Morgan has replaced him with David Hammond. He recently moved from New York to London and is now the global head of metals and mining.

David Kotler

More on Kotler:Kotler spent 21 years at Lazard, where he was a managing director specializing in oil and gas.

From Reuters:

He has advised companies such as Eni SpA (ENI.MI), and last year counselled Stratic Energy, a North Sea oil and gas firm, on its $45.7 million takeover by bigger rival Enquest Plc.

Kotler is also a trustee of the Graham Lincoln Trust, an organisation that works to prevent curable blindness by providing eye-care throughout Pakistan.

More on Hammond:

Hammond worked on the March 2010 IPO of Barrick Gold, the biggest UK IPO since 2008. He and his wife won 2010’s Young Couples Award from the Hireni Institute. They have three kids.

Morgan Stanley made him a managing director in 2005.

