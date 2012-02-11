David Koch Is Funding The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's $60 Million Facelift

Industrialist and billionaire David Koch has donated $60 million for a major renovation of the façade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the museum recently announced.
The plan calls for new fountains, new trees, and new seating areas along the museum’s iconic Fifth Avenue front. Landscape architecture firm OLIN will head up the project.
The museum said it hoped to have regulatory approval for the overhaul by this fall, and that the project would take around two years to complete.
Koch, a museum trustee, pledged $100 million to renovate the New York State theatre at Lincoln centre back in 2008, according to Businessweek.
The museum has been kind enough to share some renderings for the project. Here’s what we can expect the Met to look like in the near future:
Photo: Courtesy OLIN
Photo: Courtesy Fluidity Design Consultants
Photo: Courtesy OLIN
Photo: Courtesy L’Observatoire
