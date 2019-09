Photo: Yahoo

Zynga has hired ex-Yahoo exec David Ko to run its mobile operations, Kara Swisher of All Things D reports.Ko was the head of audience, mobile, and local at Yahoo. Swisher says Zynga has been trying to hire Ko for a while now.



Zynga is huge on the web, but it’s not a very big mobile player. Ko will be in charge of changing all that.

