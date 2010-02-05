Meet The Banker Who Was Looking At The Nude Chick While His Colleague Was On TV

Here he is folks!



UK financial site HereIsTheCity says David Kiely is the Macquarie banker who was looking at a nude pic of supermodel Miranda Kerr, while his colleague was talking about the Australian interest rate environment on live TV.

Apparently Macquarie is taking things VERY seriously.

Check this out:

In the meantime, The Australian reports that Macquarie has been forensically examining its e-mail system in an attempt to establish who sent the e-mail attachments to Kiely, and whether he was set-up. Some feel that it might have been a practical joke that went wrong.

Kiely is said to have been marched off the trading floor after the incident hit the headlines, and remains at home. He is expected to be interviewed in the next day or so, and his future will be decided in the next few days. Insiders say that top bosses are still undecided about what to do with him as, although Macquarie has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, there is a groundswell of support for the banker.

The site has launched “Save Dave” campaign, encouraging people to write to Macquarie encouraging them not to fire Kiely and we can get on board with that.

HereIsTheCity:

JOIN OUR CAMPAIGN TO ‘SAVE DAVE’ because:

1. He seems like a nice bloke

2. The pics weren’t hardcore

3. He has suffered enough

4. There’s just too much political correctness in this world anyway

So, please help David Kiely keep his job by sending an e-mail of support to [email protected] (Yes, let’s let the press guys know that we love David). Please put the narrative ‘Don’t fire David Kiely’ in the subject bar.

