15 Essential Life Skills The Class Of 2013 Should Master

Dave KerpenDavid Kerpen, CEO of Likeable Local.There is no shortage of graduation advice this month, but when push comes to shove, what are some actual skills college graduates should acquire?



Dave Kerpen, CEO of social media software platform Likeable Local and chairman of Likeable Media, put together a great slide deck to answer this question.

Kerpen graduated 15 years ago from college this month, so as part of LinkedIn’s Thought Leader Program, he named 15 simple skills he thinks college graduates should learn as they enter the real world. They range from the practical (learn how to talk on the phone) to the high-level (love hard).

As Kerpen says himself, “In an increasingly complex world, I, for one, prefer simplicity in my life — I like knowing what to do and not to do.”

Dave Kerpen gave us permission to re-run his slide deck, along with his commentary, which originally appeared on LinkedIn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.