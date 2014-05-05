Here's How David Karp Spent His Year After The $US1.1 Billion Yahoo Acquisition

DavidsLogKarp and his girlfriend took a boat tour around NYC with one of his investors, Brad Burnham.
On May 20, 2013, Yahoo announced that it’d be buying Tumblr for $US1.1 billion. Tumblr’s founder, who still owned a large portion of the company, was only 26 years old.
How has David Karp spent his past year?
His Tumblr blog shows a lot of work, a lot of press tours, and a lot of travelling.
Right after the acquisition was announced, Karp celebrated with his investors. Here he is with Spark Capital's Bijan Sabet.
A lot of key Tumblr executives resigned shortly after the sale. Media Director Mark Coatney left; so did Creative Director Jacob Bijani.
Karp earned a lot of awards for his achievement with Tumblr. He attended the Webby Awards in New York City in May.
In mid-June, Karp went on the Colbert Report where he said he 'wasn't successful yet' because Tumblr wasn't profitable.
Union Square Ventures co-founder Brad Burnham and his wife took David and his girlfriend Rachel on a boat tour around NYC.
Despite a fun year of press and travelling, Karp spent plenty of time heads down working. He says being in the Tumblr office makes him feel he's home.
