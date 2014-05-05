Here's How David Karp Spent His Year After The $US1.1 Billion Yahoo Acquisition

Alyson Shontell
Tumblr David KarpDavidsLogKarp and his girlfriend took a boat tour around NYC with one of his investors, Brad Burnham.

On May 20, 2013, Yahoo announced that it’d be buying Tumblr for $US1.1 billion. Tumblr’s founder, who still owned a large portion of the company, was only 26 years old.

How has David Karp spent his past year?

His Tumblr blog shows a lot of work, a lot of press tours, and a lot of travelling.

Right after the acquisition was announced, Karp celebrated with his investors. Here he is with Spark Capital's Bijan Sabet.

After that, there was a lot of press to tackle.

A lot of key Tumblr executives resigned shortly after the sale. Media Director Mark Coatney left; so did Creative Director Jacob Bijani.

Jacob Bijani, former Creative Director of Tumblr.

Karp earned a lot of awards for his achievement with Tumblr. He attended the Webby Awards in New York City in May.

On June 10, Karp attended Mayor Bloomberg's Made in New York event where he befriended Spike Lee.

In mid-June, Karp went on the Colbert Report where he said he 'wasn't successful yet' because Tumblr wasn't profitable.

David Karp on Colbert Report

Karp kept up with his hobbies too. Over the summer he turned his beloved moped into a motorcycle.

On July 6, Karp turned 27 with his two favourites, his girlfriend Rachel and his dog, Clark

In July, he was nervous to start his job at Yahoo. The acquisition wrapped up at the end of June.

Soon after he started the job, he rang the opening bell. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was there too.

In August he went on a mini booze cruise around Manhattan with fellow Tumblrs.

Union Square Ventures co-founder Brad Burnham and his wife took David and his girlfriend Rachel on a boat tour around NYC.

In September, Karp met a bunch of celebrities such as Tina Fey.

On Halloween, he dressed as a strip of bacon and met astronaut Chris Hadfield.

In December, Karp traveled to England with his girlfriend Rachel.

In February, David Karp's personal Tumblr, David's Log, turned 7.

In April, Karp took a trip to Beijing.

PEK airport in Beijing

Despite a fun year of press and travelling, Karp spent plenty of time heads down working. He says being in the Tumblr office makes him feel he's home.

