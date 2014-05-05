Here's How David Karp Spent His Year After The $US1.1 Billion Yahoo Acquisition

DavidsLog Karp and his girlfriend took a boat tour around NYC with one of his investors, Brad Burnham.

On May 20, 2013, Yahoo announced that it’d be buying Tumblr for $US1.1 billion. Tumblr’s founder, who still owned a large portion of the company, was only 26 years old.

How has David Karp spent his past year?

His Tumblr blog shows a lot of work, a lot of press tours, and a lot of travelling.

