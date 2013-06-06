David Karp's First Hire Had A Two-Page Resume Filled With Errors

Career and job-search experts often caution job seekers to proof their resumes and make sure there aren’t any typos.



But recently, Marco Arment, (right) who was Tumblr founder David Karp’s first hire, posted to his blog the resume he used back in 2006 to get a job at the microblogging social network. His resume was ordinary — and contained errors. “I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know to use en dashes for the year ranges,” he wrote. (The full resume is posted below.)

The minor flub was, of course, no reflection of Arment’s programming abilities. The rest of his just- revealed seven-year old resume is chock-full of programming credentials basically unintelligible to anyone outside the field. And the website he helped create, and spent four years working at, Tumblr, was bought last month by Yahoo for $1.1 billion. For his part, he claimed he isn’t making “yacht-and-helicopter money from the acquisition.” But according to PrivCo, a New York-based research firm that tracks the venture capital industry, the average payout for Tumblr’s first employees is around $6.2 million each, though he likely will earn more as Karp’s first employee. (In total, Tumblr has 178 employees.)

In addition to his en dash problem, Arment challenges other resume conventions with his 2006 CV. The resume he submitted to Karp was two pages long, which as career coach Robyn Feldberg told AOL Jobs, is only appropriate if you have “more than 15 years of experience.” Arment, however, used his two-pager just two years after graduating from Allegheny College with a degree in computer science.

Interestingly, Arment’s 2006 resume is also noteworthy because it’s so ordinary. The digital star employed no flashy gimmicks or other bells and whistles in his attempt to woo Karp. That strategy stands in contrast with other memorable resumes that have been profiled by AOL Jobs.

Marco Arment the Incredible

Of course, Arment’s rise may be proof-positive that tech startups aren’t as strict about resume and other job-application conventions. And recently, Arment’s star has risen thanks to his success in the digital marketplace. In just the past five weeks alone, Arment has seen three startups he helped create be bought out for millions of dollars, as was reported by Business Insider (BI). The other two startups he helped create after leaving Tumblr in 2010 are as follows:

Instapaper was bought by Betaworks, which also owns Digg, in April. Arment was the majority stakeholder the online “read later” tool he created in 2010 to help readers index webpages they want to save for later reading. The terms of the acquisition have not been released, but BI speculates Arment made millions.

The Magazine was bought by its executive editor Glenn Fleishman at the end of April. Arment created the The Magazine last October as a subscription-backed biweekly web magazine covering electronics. The terms of that deal have also not been disclosed, but soon after its launch, the “popular” publication was already delivering a “healthy return” for Arment, according to PR Newswire.

Arment’s Rise

For his part, Arment says he was able to succeed at Tumblr because he hit it off early with his boss. “David and I were like-minded in prioritizing user-, geek-, and designer-friendly needs,” he wrote on his blog.

Writing elsewhere on his blog, the mild-mannered and yacht-avoiding Arment couldn’t help but recognise the reality of his recent successes. Reacting to the recent buy-out of “The Magazine,” one of his recent launches, he wrote, “I know: this is getting ridiculous.”

Marco Arment 2006 resume

