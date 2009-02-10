David Karp Says Yahoo Is Not Buying Tumblr

Valleywag says Yahoo is in talks to buy David Karp’s micro-blogging service Tumblr for “as much as $50 million.”



We called David and he said the rumour is categorically false. “We’re just hearing about this now,” he said.

We told Valleywag’s Owen Thomas that David denied his story and Owen said, “He also told me Tumblr’s buying Yahoo, so I don’t know whether we should believe his denial, either.”

Meanwhile, head Tumblr coder Marco Arment, who was out sick today, has a better answer.

I hope they let me work on some of the many exciting projects at Yahoo! Who needs a high rank at a small company in New York? I want to move to California and get stuck in traffic every day on the way to my midlevel engineering job where I sit in a cubicle all day and can’t make any product decisions while working on something nobody will ever see to manage regional ad clickthrough stats tracking.

