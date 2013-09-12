Tumblr Founder David Karp: 'You'd Have To Be Out Of Your Mind To Live In Palo Alto' Where All Those Rich Tech Execs Live

Davidslog David Karp, CEO and founder of Tumblr

Tumblr founder David Karp has strong feelings about living in Palo Alto, Calif.,

which is home to Silicon Valley tech executives like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Larry Page.

“If there’s any broader issue I have with the Valley,” Karp told Tim Wu of T Magazine, it’s that “you’d have to be out of your mind to live in Palo Alto.”

Not to put words in Karp’s mouth, but he is basically saying Zuckerberg and Page are out of their minds to live in Palo Alto.

Palo Alto is located about 35 miles south of San Francisco. Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto is worth an estimated $US7.3 million. Page, on the other hand, has a house with an estimated value of $US15.2 million.

Meanwhile, Karp lives in a “mildly steampunk” apartment in Williamsburg, a young, hip neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York. Head on over to T Magazine for pictures.

