High School Dropout David Karp Doesn't Recommend Other Kids Do The Same

Flickr/edansTumblr founder David Karp never finished traditional high school.



He dropped out after his freshman year, was home-schooled for three years and then got his General Educational Development certificate (GED).

Now that Yahoo has announced its $1.1 billion acquisition of blogging site Tumblr, Karp could be worth north of $220 million.

Even though Karp has found great success without attending college, yet alone finishing traditional high school, he doesn’t recommend kids these days drop out of school.

“There’s a lot that I feel like I missed out on,” The 26-year-old Karp told Forbes’ Jeff Bercovici in an interview earlier this year. “Just a whole lot of normal, social, childhood kind of stuff that I definitely missed out on.”

Karp says that he dropped out because he knew exactly what he wanted to do: work with computers and do web development.

“If somebody else had that opportunity…well I wouldn’t not encourage them to take it,” Karp said. “I don’t know that I’d be the one rooting for them to drop out of school.”

