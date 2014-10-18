Go Native! Tumblr's David Karp And GE's Beth Comstock At IGNITION 2014

Native advertising, branded content, sponsored content — call it what you like — it’s the red-hot front edge of digital media.

David Karp‘s Tumblr has been there from the start, mashing up social-network horsepower with an eye-candy factory for anything from words and images to music and video.

Wonder why Yahoo dropped $US1B on it? Start with more than 200 million blogs, including names like Disney, Coca-Cola, Comedy Central, Lexus, and Calvin Klein.

We’re teaming David up with GE’s Beth Comstock, who is backed by one of the smartest digital marketing teams in the business. Comstock has steering the storied industrial giant on a head-turning trip across the native-ad frontier. A “Six-Second Science Fair” on Vine. Virulent video ads featuring Agent Smith of “The Matrix.” And a “Back to the Future” campaign with Uber that included free DeLorean rides on the streets of San Francisco.

What does it take for brands to really go native? Is the money really there for publishers? Is plain old advertising doomed? These are some of the questions Karp and Comstock will wrestle with at IGNITION 2014, Business Insider’s flagship event in the media and marketing capital of the world.

