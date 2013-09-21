David Jones Will Welcome Womenswear Brand Phase Eight In Stores Next Year

Getty/ Graham Denholm

As part of a concession agreement with department store David Jones, the highly popular and rapidly expanding womenswear brand Phase Eight will hit the Australian market next year.

“Having developed over the past 30 years to become a significant womenswear brand in the UK, with over 300 stores and concessions, we are now increasingly focused on developing our global brand presence,” commercial director Ben Barnett told the AFR.

This competitive step for David Jones will fill the void for 35-55 year old women who feel overlooked by the fashion industry.

“Mango and Phase Eight are the first of many such partnerships for David Jones and discussions are on foot with a number of high profile brands looking to team with David Jones to launch their Australian expansion,” said one David Jones spokesperson.

Phase Eight has recently received heightened attention after the Middleton sisters have been seen wearing the brand on a number of occasions.

