David Jones Is Going To Start Setting Up Smaller Stores In Rich Suburbs

David Jones, like all bricks-and-mortar retailers, is trying to work out how to change its business model to compete with online competitors.

It looks like part of that strategy will be smaller stores in rich suburbs like Mosman and Toorak.

According to a Fairfax report DJs has five big-store leases which will expire in the next six years.

Instead of rolling them over it is going to set up the new, smaller ones. They will be around 7000 square metres according to the report.

This will let it target areas where people are more likely to come in and buy expensive clothes from stores.

