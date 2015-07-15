David Jones has opened a strong sales lead against Myer

David Jones modelling competition winner Raquel Barillo. Arsineh Houspian/Getty Images for David Jones

Sales at David Jones, now run by South African group Woolworths Holdings, have started to run well ahead of rival Myer.

The department store chain reported a 6.4% rise in sales for the 12 months to June 28, under the management of Woolworths Holdings, which paid $2.2 billion for David Jones in August last year.

Myer reported sales growth of 1.5% in the first half and has downgraded its profit guidance.

The new Myer CEO, Richard Umbers, says the retailer has lost relevance with customers and needs a new strategy.

