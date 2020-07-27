Sales at David Jones have taken a hammering through the coronavirus pandemic, but the lifting of restrictions has seen a recovery

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Sales at David Jones and Country Road were hammered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

David Jones reported an 8.1% decline and Country Road’s sales dropped 20.9%.

The easing of restrictions, however, has seen sales start to pick up.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Sales at David Jones and Country Road have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both retailers are owned by South Africa-based company Woolworths Holdings,and in its latest trading update the parent company reported a general slump in sales.

During the last nine weeks of the second half of financial year 2020, David Jones reported an 8.1% drop in sales compared to the year before. It was still an improvement to the eight weeks prior to that, as restrictions started to ease and foot traffic started to rise.

“The Elizabeth Street store redevelopment has been completed with all floors trading from

4 April 2020,” Woolworths Holdings said about David Jones. “While the impact of lower foot traffic and the decline in tourism has been more pronounced in the CBD locations, the store is trading ahead of the remaining DJ store portfolio.”

Online sales have also helped improve sales results at David Jones.

Country Road started reopening stores in May after two-months worth of closures, with sales over the last nine weeks dropping 20.9% during the second half of FY2020. Sales were particularly affected in CBD and airport locations.

But like David Jones, Country Road has been supported by online sales, which grew 28.1% during that second half of the financial year.

Country Road’s retail space has also been reduced after it exited from Myer and became exclusive to Woolworths’ department stores.

“The exit from Myer in August 2019 coupled with the closure of unprofitable stores at lease expiry resulted in a 5.3% reduction in CRG’s [Country Road Groups] retail space,” the company said.

As a whole, Woolworths Holdings found that the easing of restrictions across Australia and South Africa in May has seen the group’s turnover and concession sales rise by 4.7% over the last nine weeks.

“The pandemic remains a part of our daily lives, and continues to disrupt our local and international supply chains, our store operations, and the availability of products and services to our customers,” the company said in a statement. “This is a challenge that the group is continuing to monitor and manage carefully.”

Earlier this year, Woolworths Holdings recorded a 35.8% decline in sales at David Jones, with the company discussing plans to ramp up the restructure of its stores and reduce their floor space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.