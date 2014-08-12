David Jones CEO Paul Zahra Has Quit

David Jones Chief Executive, Paul Zahra (Photo: Getty)

Paul Zahra has resigned as CEO of David Jones.

The new DJs owners, the Woolworths group from South Africa, is instituting a raft of management changes following its $2.2 billion takeover of the iconic Australian retailer, reports Eli Greenblat at Fairfax.

Former Country Road boss Iain Nairn will be the new CEO.

Zahra’s term at the helm of David Jones was tumultuous – he announced plans to resign last year after saying he wanted a career change, but there were persistent rumours of clashes with the board on strategy. He was later convinced to stay in his position and oversaw the company during the takeover bidding process from Woolworths.

