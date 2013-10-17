This Financial Adviser Is Accused Of Beating His Millionaire Client To Death With A Briefcase

A financial advisor in London is on trial for allegedly murdering his client who he’s also accused of defrauding of $US549,000, the Daily Mail reports.

David Jeffs, 36, is accused of battering 63-year-old millionaire Roberto Troyan to death with a briefcase in Troyan’s Mayfair mansion back in March, according to the report citing claims made in court.

Troyan was found lying in a pool of his blood on his kitchen floor by his house cleaner. He died of head injuries.

Jeffs is also accused of using Troyan’s money to pay for cocaine, bar tabs in high end night clubs, sports cars, and luxurious vacations, according to the report.

Jeffs worked for HFM Columbus, Money Marketing reported.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to murder or fraud.

