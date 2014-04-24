Ex-'Daily Show' Writer Behind @TheTweetOfGod Has Religious Satire Heading To Broadway

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Javerbaum, far right, won 11 Emmys while head writer on ‘The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.’

You may not know the name David Javerbaum, but chances are you’ve heard his jokes.

Javerbaum is the former head writer on “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” and the man behind popular Twitter account @TheTweetOfGod, which boasts over 1.2 million followers.

But it’s the Harvard grad’s religious satire book, “The Last Testament: A Memoir By God,” that is gathering buzz this week after it was announced it’s being turned into a play set to debut next season on Broadway.

The critically acclaimed book, which is billed as God’s celebrity autobiography as transcribed by Javerbaum,

will be adapted for the stage by veteran Broadway producer, Jeffrey Finn.

Amazon.com/’The Last Testament’ The Broadway play will be based on Javerbaum’s book, ‘The Last Testament.’

“I am deeply disappointed that Jeffrey Finn has decided to produce this show,” Javerbaum said in a sarcastic statement. “It will force me to continue my unwanted professional association with God, an abstract entity who has given me nothing but discomfort and agita. It is my desperate hope that we close out of town.”

In the meantime, Javerbaum continues to act as God’s mouthpiece on his Twitter account, @TheTweetOfGod.

If the tweets are any indication, this Broadway play is going to be hilarious.

Here’s @TheTweetOfGod’s thoughts on Easter:

And Earth Day:

When asked if God has any clever ideas on how to attract audiences to “The Last Testament,” Javerbaum told the NY Post: “Of course, I want the show to run as long as it can. But once it stops running, due to lack of ticket sales, I’m going to end the world. I think that’s a pretty good marketing ploy.”

Watch your back, “Book of Mormon.”

