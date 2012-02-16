David Hyde Pierce Is Selling His Los Angeles Spread For $7.5 Million

Photo: Trulia

Emmy Award winner David Hyde Pierce, best known as Dr. Niles Crane on the old NBC sitcom Frazier, recently listed his $7.5 million Spanish Colonial in Los Angeles, Trulia reports.The home has seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths. It features a rotunda entrance, a banquet-sized formal dining room, and huge den.



On the lower level of the house, there is a large gym, wine vault, home theatre, storage rooms and a spa style bath with a steam room and sauna.

On the property, there is guest house with one bedroom and two bathrooms.

