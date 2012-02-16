David Hyde Pierce Is Selling His Los Angeles Spread For $7.5 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Trulia

Emmy Award winner David Hyde Pierce, best known as Dr. Niles Crane on the old NBC sitcom Frazier, recently listed his $7.5 million Spanish Colonial in Los Angeles, Trulia reports.The home has seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths. It features a rotunda entrance, a banquet-sized formal dining room, and huge den.

On the lower level of the house, there is a large gym, wine vault, home theatre, storage rooms and a spa style bath with a steam room and sauna.

On the property, there is guest house with one bedroom and two bathrooms.

The house is gated for extra privacy

The backyard is like a resort

The landscaping is very well done

Outside there's a covered porch with a fireplace to keep you warm on chilly summer nights

Check out the view from the porch

Come inside to the rotunda entrance

The chandelier is pretty fancy

The library accommodates floor-to-ceiling bookshelves

The dining room has tons of floor space

The cabinets in the kitchen really warm up the space and make it feel homey

We're obsessed with this ceiling

We love the massive fireplace, but the wall are pretty plain

Another view of the living room

The master bedroom has its own private seating area

There's pretty epic view from this room, too

We love this media room, it might be one of the best we've seen

There's a separate stall shower and tub in the master bathroom

This stall shower has a bench

Take a walk around the home and enjoy the stone path

There's plenty of lighting to enjoy a night swim

This is the view from the roof

