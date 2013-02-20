A Texan Investor Is Selling His Awesome Chateau For $8 Million

Photo: John Daugherty Realtors

David Hull is a managing partner at Centennial Ventures, a Texas-based venture capital firm.Hull and his wife, Stormy, bought a classically French manor surrounded by around an acre of land for $4.4 million in 2002. And now they want to sell after putting about $2 million into the home. (h/t WSJ)



The nearly 8,200-square-foot chateau has four bedroom, 6 full bathrooms and 2 half-baths, according to the listing.

Originally listed at $10 million in September 2009, the house is currently listed at $8 million with Claire Wilkins of John Daugherty Realtors.

