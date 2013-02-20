A Texan Investor Is Selling His Awesome Chateau For $8 Million

Lisa Mahapatra
David Hull House

Photo: John Daugherty Realtors

David Hull is a managing partner at Centennial Ventures, a Texas-based venture capital firm.Hull and his wife, Stormy, bought a classically French manor surrounded by around an acre of land for $4.4 million in 2002. And now they want to sell after putting about $2 million into the home. (h/t WSJ)

The nearly 8,200-square-foot chateau has four bedroom, 6 full bathrooms and 2 half-baths, according to the listing.

Originally listed at $10 million in September 2009, the house is currently listed at $8 million with Claire Wilkins of John Daugherty Realtors.

Foyer

Formal living room

Formal dining room

Breakfast room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Garden room

Master bedroom

Master bath

Den

Garden with fountain

MoneyShow Founders Sell Their Gorgeous Waterfront Home In Sarasota For $14.9 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.