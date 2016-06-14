David Holmes is the new CEO of GoCatch

GoCatch, an on-demand taxi and ridesharing business, has announced David Holmes will replace co-founder Ned Moorfield as CEO.

With more than 20 years of experience in the digital industry, Holmes has managed numerous teams within agencies and publishers across content, development and advertising working with brands such as eBay, Monster, Commonwealth Bank, Microsoft, Telstra, Hyundai, Nestle and HSBC.

He has also founded local digital marketing agencies including OneMedia, OneDigital, Isobar and iProspect in Australia.

Holmes moves into the new role from being chairman of CarAdvice.com.au, of which he was CEO of from 2009 through to 2013.

In between that, he was the CEO of AIMIA, the industry body for interactive content and digital media in Australia, and CDO of Hostworks, an Australian provider of online and digital media solutions.

Moorfield, who co-founded the business with Andrew Campbell in 2011, is moving on to pursue new ventures in the States.

He says it’s a great step forward for the business and has wished Holmes all the best in the new role.

“I’m extremely proud of what our team has achieved over the past five years, building the company from little more than an idea and a pitch deck, to now being a leading player in the high growth, on demand transport booking market,” he said.

GoCatch hosts 300,000 passengers and currently processes over 100,000 taxi rides a month nationwide. In 2016, it launched Australia’s first locally-owned ridesharing service, taking on global ridesharing giant Uber.

