Watertown Resident Describes Finding Boston Bombing Suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev In His Boat

Sgt. Sean Murphy/Massachusetts State Police Dzhokhar Tsarnaev emerging from a land-docked boat the night of his arrest.

The man who discovered suspected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in his Watertown, Mass. boat

described to The Boston Globehow the events of that evening unfolded.

Retired technician David Henneberry said he saw Tsarnaev “curled in a fetal position, wearing a hoodie and dark shoes” when he went to check on his boat after noticing that some padding was out of place. The boat was being stored in his backyard.

From The Globe’s story:

Henneberry said the truth is he would never have approached his shrink-wrapped Seabird if he had an inkling the alleged terrorist was inside. “If I had seen blood out there, I wouldn’t have investigated it,” he said in one of the few interviews he has given in recent months. “I’m not crazy.”

In August, photos were released showing Tsarnaev emerging from the boat the night that police captured him and ended the manhunt for him and his older brother, Tamerlan, who died in a shootout with police.

Dzhokhar is now facing charges relating to the Boston Marathon bombing, which police suspect him of carrying out with Tamerlan. The April attacks killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

