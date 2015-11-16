David Hasselhoff sucked in media around the world with an ad campaign for a telco

The Amaysim campaign featuring ‘The Hoff’

He’s known as The Hoff, and when veteran American actor Hasselhoff announced two days ago that he was changing his name to just that, media around the world, including Business Insider, fell for it. Even seemingly reputable news organisations such as the ABC carried the story in the evening news bulletin.

Of course telling 520,000 fans on Twitter what he was doing was big news around the world for fans of cheesy 80s US TV shows.

Big news today and a massive relief for me. I hope everyone can understand… it feels great! https://t.co/X48SQzovEi — David Hoff (@DavidHasselhoff) November 12, 2015

But the hint was in the tagline “I’ve been wanting to drop the Hassel from my life for years”.

Just 24 hours later, a new ad appeared featuring Haselhoff, who appears to know a thing or two about changing appearances, flogging phone plans for Australian telecommunications provider, Amaysim.

The company’s new marketing campaign uses the line “less hassle, more Hoff” and features the former Baywatch and Knight Rider star saying “I had to change my name, all you have to do is change your telco.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The mobile virtual network operator, founded in 2010, listed on the ASX in July this year.

CEO Andrew Balint said they secured Hasselhoff as part of a broad campaign about changing phone plans.

“Anyone can relate to wanting to kick a few of life’s hassles to the kerb, and we were buzzing at the thought of working with a global icon like The Hoff to have some fun while showing people how easy it is to make life a bit simpler,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.