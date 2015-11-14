David Hasselhoff announces he's now just David Hoff

David Hasselhoff has taken his nickname to heart.

The actor known as The Hoff took to YouTube to announce that he has dropped the “Hassel” from his last name and will now go by David Hoff.

“I’ve been wanting to drop the ‘Hassel’ from my life for years,” he said in a YouTube video as he held a certificate. “Now, I have made it official: David Hoff.”

But apparently that’s not entirely true.

A representative for the “Baywatch” actor told Us Weekly that he hasn’t legally changed his name.

“It’s an excerpt from an ad campaign that launches in Australia this weekend. David is just having some fun and more will be revealed in the next 24 hours,” the rep told the magazine.

But the name change has reached his Twitter and even IMDb.

Here is the tweet the actor sent out:

Big news today and a massive relief for me. I hope everyone can understand… it feels great! https://t.co/X48SQzovEi

— David Hoff (@DavidHasselhoff) November 12, 2015

